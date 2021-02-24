Google’s redesigned digital wallet tries to make payments feel more personal

Google’s redesigned digital wallet tries to make payments feel more personal4 min read . 04:24 PM IST
A more immersive payment experience could engage users, experts say—or turn them off
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A more immersive payment experience could engage users, experts say—or turn them off
Alphabet Inc.’s Google is trying to draw more people to its payment app and keep them there longer with features such as a reward system, new financial management services and a format for listing payments that evokes text-message conversations.
The Google Pay app will eventually offer Plex, mobile checking and savings accounts being introduced by Google in partnership with 11 banks and credit unions.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.