GoPaisa targets 200 crore GMV for FY 2021-22

GoPaisa targets 200 crore GMV for FY 2021-22

GoPaisa was observing a traction of over 27,000 users per month prior to the lockdown. However, following the pandemic in July 2020 the traction rose to a whopping 45,000 thus registering a 70% year-on-year hike.
  • The website has successfully facilitated over 300,000 transactions in 2021, serving over 3.5 million registered users on its platform

MUMBAI : GoPaisa, a cashback and coupons website in India, has announced clocking a gross merchandise value (GMV) of 150 crore in the financial year 2019-20 (FY20).

The website has successfully facilitated over 300,000 transactions in 2021, serving over 3.5 million registered users on its platform. GoPaisa aims to grow to a GMV of 200 cr by the end of FY22, the company said in a statement.

GoPaise enables extra discounts for shoppers across 25+ categories and over 1,100 brands. The platform was observing a traction of over 27,000 users per month prior to the lockdown. However, following the pandemic in July 2020 the traction rose to a whopping 45,000 thus registering a 70% year-on-year hike.

The brand has gained more traction in health and fitness category in the last quarter. Talking about the product inclination of users witnessed on the platform, there has been a 400% increase in the orders for fitness bands alone.

In line with the inclination of the users lately, the brand plans to grow its portfolio more under the fitness, health, and electronics categories. To boost the same, it is aggressively working towards associating with more brands from the mentioned categories.

