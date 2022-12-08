Gopal Snacks founder buys out brother in co1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 11:02 PM IST
Founder Bipin Hadvani raises ₹490 crore debt from JM Financial for deal. The company is also preparing for a public listing by the third quarter of 2023.
NEW DELHI : Bipin Hadvani, founder of Gujarat’s Gopal Snacks Pvt. Ltd, has raised debt from a JM Financial entity to buy out his younger brother Praful’s 30% stake in the company, two people familiar with the transaction said.