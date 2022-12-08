Gopal Snacks founder buys out brother in co

The Rajkot-based company was originally started in 1991 as Gopal Gruh Udyog before it changed its name to Gopal Snacks Pvt. Ltd in 2009. It currently has seven plants across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Gopal Snacks, which has more than 4,000 employees, makes 10 million packets per day. It operates in 11 states and supplies its products through 750 distributors and over 700,000 retailers.