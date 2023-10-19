Gopal Snacks taps 360 One Asset, others for pre-IPO funds
360 One Asset, Axis Alternative Investment Fund, and White Oak Capital Management have acquired a secondary stake in Gopal Snacks ahead of its planned IPO in 2024. The deal size is estimated to be between INR 100 crore and INR 200 crore.
Mumbai: 360 One Asset, Axis Alternative Investment Fund and White Oak Capital Management have jointly picked up a secondary stake in Gujarat-based Gopal Snacks ahead of the company’s planned initial public offering in 2024, two persons with knowledge of the deal said, asking to remain anonymous.