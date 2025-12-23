Gopal Vittal, the CEO who grew Airtel's market cap roughly ₹1 trn annually for 12 years on the trot

That was about the time the air was thick with expectation that Ambani was going to make the biggest splash in telecom history in India. It took long months of preparation but Mittal and Vittal were ready. The latter captured the bruising years ahead in his letter in the FY17 Airtel annual report. “As we look ahead, we expect an exciting but turbulent year – consolidation will continue and the new entrant will continue to disrupt the market. Internally, we view this as a once in a lifetime opportunity to grow market share…We are determined to drive this change despite the competitive headwinds,” he wrote. Ambani's Reliance Industries had launched Reliance Jio in September 2016.