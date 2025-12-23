Gopal (Vittal) is one of those rare leaders who is equally left and right brained. I once barged into Gopal's office and found him listening to Kumar Gandharva while deep in his Excel sheets. — Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Godrej Consumer Products.
Gopal Vittal, the CEO who grew Airtel's market cap roughly ₹1 trn annually for 12 years on the trot
SummaryBharti Airtel MD & CEO Gopal Vittal will transition to executive vice chairman in 2026, overseeing digital initiatives and talent management. Under his watch, Airtel navigated intense competition, maintained market strength, and grew valuation dramatically despite challenges from the likes of Jio.
Gopal (Vittal) is one of those rare leaders who is equally left and right brained. I once barged into Gopal's office and found him listening to Kumar Gandharva while deep in his Excel sheets. — Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Godrej Consumer Products.
