Subsidy fiasco fuels electric two-wheeler consolidation

New Delhi, Bengaluru: Government action against electric two-wheeler companies which had wrongfully claimed subsidies under Fame II, or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India scheme, have accelerated consolidation within the industry.

Consequently, many firms having an early-mover advantage fell by the wayside and leading e-two-wheeler makers stepped in to capture 78% of the market in the April-June period, according to figures available till 28 June.

Besides, the industry also saw significant shifts in the composition of the top five original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). While Okinawa Autotech and Hero Electric dropped out of the top five rankings for the first time, following stringent action by the government over unpaid subsidies and recovery notices by the ministry of heavy industries, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor made it to the list.

Besides, the contribution of smaller OEMs outside the top 10 rankings, that accounted for a significant portion of electric vehicle (EV) sales in previous years, has been steadily declining, from 16% two years ago to just 10% in the first quarter of FY24.

This indicates that the withdrawal of subsidies for small and mid segment companies has skewed the EV value proposition, favouring more organized firms capable of capitalizing on these incentives.

In fact, in June, electric two-wheeler sales fell by 19% from a year ago to just around 35,000 units, marking the first year-on-year fall since January 2022.

According to an analysis of Vahan data by Mint, the top five companies accounted for 77.8% of e-two-wheeler registrations in the June quarter as well as for the March quarter. The share was 72% and 70%, in Q1 of FY22, and FY21 respectively. The top five automakers held about 80% of market share in May.

An analysis of market share among the five major players reveals a shift in rankings in the past two years.

Okinawa, which was a major player in the June quarter of 2021, has dropped out of top five, alongside Hero Electric. New contenders Bajaj and TVS emerged as key contenders to secure spots in the leading five e-2W manufacturers.

“In absence of subsidies for a majority of mid-spec OEMs, and around 60% reduced subsidies generally for OEMs, we think two things will happen. First, the industry will shift towards predominantly high-spec (internal combustion engine (ICE) equivalent performance) products. Two, overall sales will remain consolidated with a few OEMs having strong in-house product development capabilities," Koushik Bhattacharyya, managing director and head of industrials investment banking, Avendus Capital, said in an interview.

“The reason is without the subsidy benefits, the value proposition of mid-spec products substantially reduces, and without the subsidy cushion, only the OEMs that have good control over the product platform can sell at viable gross margins," he added.

In fact, automakers responded to the revised, reduced rate of FAME-II incentives offered by the government by hiking product prices, resulting in a sharp decline in sales.

Consequently, following a record-breaking month of sales in May, when e-two-wheelers registration surpassed the 100,000 unit mark, the market saw a significant downturn in June.

E-two-wheeler registrations were down 66.2% during the month to just 35,461 units till 28 June, compared to 105,136 units in the previous month.

That said, industry insiders expected sales to plummet in June as the industry and buyers adjusted to higher prices of electric two wheelers, considering that the prices increased by 15-20% over May.

According to analysts, the rush to take advantage of lower prices during May led the consumers to advance their purchase decisions, leading to higher sales. Till 30 May, companies could offer higher subsidies of 40% of the ex-showroom price of e-2-wheelers. All e-two-wheeler manufacturers, barring Hero Electric, revised prices upwards from 1 June.