Subsidy fiasco fuels electric two-wheeler consolidation

Subsidy fiasco fuels electric two-wheeler consolidation1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Government action against electric two-wheeler companies that wrongfully claimed subsidies has led to consolidation within the industry. Leading e-two-wheeler makers now capture 78% of the market, and there have been shifts in the top five original equipment manufacturers. Smaller companies' contribution to electric vehicle sales has declined, indicating that the withdrawal of subsidies has favoured more organized firms. Electric two-wheeler sales fell by 19% in June, marking the first year-on-year fall since January 2022. The top five companies accounted for 77.8% of registrations in Q2 2022.
New Delhi, Bengaluru: Government action against electric two-wheeler companies which had wrongfully claimed subsidies under Fame II, or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India scheme, have accelerated consolidation within the industry.
