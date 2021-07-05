Scheduled airlines in India will be able to sell seats up to 65% of their total capacity on domestic flights, up from 50%, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in a circular on Monday.

The order, which takes effect from Monday, shall be applicable at least upto 31 July or upto further notice, it added.

A copy of the circular has been reviewed by Mint.

Indian airlines resumed domestic operations on 25 May 2020, after being grounded for two months during a government-backed lockdown to contain the pandemic. At the time, airlines were allowed to operate only up to a third of their total capacity, with the cap later being increased to 45% and then to 60%. This was further increased to 80%.

Air traffic picked after lockdown was lifted in May 2020, and rose every month till March 2021 before the second wave of covid-19 hit the country. During May, the government set a cap stating that India will be able to sell seats up to 50% of their total capacity on domestic flights citing high number of covid-19 infections and as travel demand fell during the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

However, air passenger traffic has gradually risen since then.

Air passenger traffic in India rose for the fifth straight week during the week ending on 4 July as a fall in covid-19 cases and easing of curbs by most states led more people to take to the skies.

The average number of daily fliers rose to 135,000 for the week ended 3 July, from 114,000 fliers a week before, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

The average number of departures rose to 1,408 during the week, from 1,264 in the previous week. The number of fliers per departure was improved to 95 from 90 during the previous week.

