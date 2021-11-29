Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Government clears sale of Central Electronics for Rs210 crore

The reserve price set for the deal was Rs194 crore.
1 min read . 07:50 PM IST Livemint

The ministerial group approved a Rs210 crore bid by Nandal Finance and Leasing for 100% equity shareholding in CEL

NEW DELHI : A ministerial group comprising union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Jitendra Singh has approved a 210 crore bid by Nandal Finance and Leasing Pvt Ltd. for acquiring 100% equity shareholding of the government in state-owned Central Electronics Ltd. (CEL), said an official statement.  

Central Electronics is a company under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).  

The process for disinvestment started in 2016 with the ‘in-principle’ approval of the cabinet committee on economic affairs. This is the second attempt to disinvest government stake in the company after a 2019 attempt did not take off.  

The process was re-launched in February 2020 with issue of Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) and request for Expressions of Interest (EOI).  

The reserve price set for the deal was 194 crore. The government received a financial bid from Nandal Finance and Leasing Pvt Ltd for 210 crores and from JPM Industries Ltd. for 190 crores.  

The higher of the two price bids was found to be above the reserve price, said the official statement. The entire disinvestment process has been carried out in a transparent manner, with due regard to confidentiality of the bidders, the statement said.  

The next step will be to issue the Letter of Intent (LoI) and then sign the share purchase agreement. The deal is expected to be completed in FY22.

 

