NEW DELHI : The government has extended the cap on domestic airfare, which was earlier slated till 30 April, to 31 May, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in a circular on Monday.

Along with this, the MoCA has also capped the maximum capacity utilised by airlines to 80% of that of the summer schedule of 2020, till May-end.

The decision was taken as per the prevailing situation involving the covid-19 pandemic which has resulted in a health crisis throughout the county.

Indian civil aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had in March allocated 18,843 departures per week for domestic airlines during the upcoming summer schedule 2021 from 108 airports across the country, which include airports operating flights under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS), which was about 80% of the total departures during summer schedule 2020.

The summer schedule 2021 is applicable between 28 March and 30 October.

Last year, following the outspread of the covid-19 virus, scheduled domestic operations were suspended between 25 March and 25 May 2020 in an effort by the government to contain the pandemic.

The scheduled operations were started in a phased manner from 25 May, 2020. Initially,the airlines were allowed to operate 33% of their capacity in domestic sectors, which has since then been subsequently increased to 80% of the available capacity during the winter schedule of 2019-20.

Meanwhile, fare caps were put in place after domestic air operations were allowed to resume by the government in May last year following two months of grounding of flight operations to contain the covid-19 pandemic. Fare bands for flight tickets are currently classified under several bands (A to G), which are based on duration of flights, according to which maximum or minimum fares are charged.

For instance, for flights which are of duration of less than 40 minutes the lower fare cap has been increased to ₹2,200 from ₹2,000 whereas the cap on the highest chargeable fare under the same band has been increased to ₹7,800 from ₹6,000.

