Government extends deadline for Air India bid to 30 June

The government has extended the deadline to submit bids for national carrier Air India Ltd to 30 June. The earlier deadline to submit expressions of interest (EoI) for the national carrier was 30 April, before the deadline was extended from 17 March.

The latest decision by the government comes amidst a lockdown initiated by the government to contain covid-19 outbreak, which has severely hurt the economy, and investment sentiments from potential investors.

The changes are as per the requests received from interested bidders in view of the prevailing situation arising out of covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in a notification.

A senior finance ministry official said that the government has time till 31 March next year for carrying out privatization processes of public sector firms like Air Indian Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

The government would prefer to extend the deadline of the privatization process rather than deferring it to a later date, the official added, requesting anonymity.

However, experts tracking divestment said that there is likely to be valuation and market demand concerns with Air India and BPCL divestments as aviation, oil and gas sectors have been severely impacted by the lockdown initiated by governments across the world to contain covid-19.

"What will be important for the government is receiving the right kind of bids which can lead to closing the deals once the economy and market dynamics show signs of stabilization," said Dipti Lavya Swain, Corporate M&A lawyer & partner at HSA Advocates.

The government, which aims to divest its entire stake in Air India, had in January began the stake sale process by inviting offers from potential investors after a costly turnaround plan and an earlier effort to sell a controlling stake in the flag carrier failed. To sweeten the deal, the Centre had also reduced Air India’s debt from about ₹56,334 crore to about ₹23,287 crore.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had also recently approved an amendment to the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to permit foreign investment in Air India by NRIs up to 100% under the automatic route.

However, the outspread of covid-19 pandemic has cast a cloud over the divestment plans during the near future. The aviation sector has been heavily impacted and demand is expected to remain muted in the coming months.

Globally, over 211,894 people have died due to covid-19, while the number of those infected has crossed 3 million cases, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University.

