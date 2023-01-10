Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Government extends RBI deputy governor Patra's term by a year

Government extends RBI deputy governor Patra's term by a year

07:52 PM IST
Mint

  • Patra took over as a deputy governor for a period of three years on 15 January 2020 and was an executive director in his previous role

MUMBAI :The union government has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra for another year, effective 15 January, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

MUMBAI :The union government has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra for another year, effective 15 January, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Patra took over as a deputy governor for a period of three years on 15 January 2020 and was an executive director in his previous role. 

Patra took over as a deputy governor for a period of three years on 15 January 2020 and was an executive director in his previous role. 

A career central banker since 1985, Patra, has worked in various positions in RBI. As executive director, he was a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), a panel entrusted with the responsibility of monetary policy decision making in India. As a deputy governor, he continues to be part of the rate-setting panel. 

A Fellow of the Harvard University where he undertook post-doctoral research on financial stability, he has a Ph.D. in Economics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

