Government extends RBI deputy governor Patra's term by a year
MUMBAI :The union government has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra for another year, effective 15 January, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Patra took over as a deputy governor for a period of three years on 15 January 2020 and was an executive director in his previous role.
A career central banker since 1985, Patra, has worked in various positions in RBI. As executive director, he was a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), a panel entrusted with the responsibility of monetary policy decision making in India. As a deputy governor, he continues to be part of the rate-setting panel.
A Fellow of the Harvard University where he undertook post-doctoral research on financial stability, he has a Ph.D. in Economics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.