Government has raised ₹8846 crore through sale of its entire stake of 26.12% in Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) thus inching closer to the revised disinvestment target for FY21.

For FY21, finance ministry slashed its target to ₹32,000 crore from ₹2.1 trillion due to the disruptions caused by the covid pandemic. With its exit from TCL, government has mopped up ₹31,006 crore. Finance ministry has set an ambitious disinvestment target of ₹1.75 trillion for FY22 banking on a string of privatizations including BPCL, Air India and initial public offer of Life Insurance Corporation.

“Disinvestment of Govt holding completed of 16.12% in TCL through OFS at ₹5,457 cr and 10% to strategic partner at OFS discovered price for ₹3,389 cr .With this, Government exits from TCL with total proceeds of ₹about ₹8,846 cr," DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

“Government’s exit from TCL gives a clear message that we are not there to squat. We got tremendous amount of value addition. The timing was also important. Within one year, the stock has gone up four times," a finance ministry official said under condition of anonymity.

DIPAM set a floor price of ₹1161 per share for the stake sale that began on 15 March. Mint had reported on 21 January that government may garner around ₹8000 crore from the stake sale. On Monday, TCL share price declined 2.13% to ₹1150.2.

The sale marked government’s exit from the erstwhile Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd (VSNL), which was privatized in 2002. VSNL, a central public sector enterprise, was privatized by divesting a 25% shareholding along with transfer of management control to Panatone Finvest Ltd, named the strategic partner (SP). Subsequent to the strategic disinvestment, VSNL was renamed Tata Communications.

The consolidated profit after tax of TCL in the December quarter rose 428% from a year ago to ₹309 crore, driven by robust growth in profitability and revenue from the data business. Covid has driven data consumption as millions continue to log in from homes for work, education and entertainment. TCL posted a consolidated operating profit or Ebitda of ₹1,046 crore in the quarter, up 37.5% from a year ago, on the back of margin expansion in data business and cost optimization initiatives.

