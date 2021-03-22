Government garners 8,846 crore via Tata Communications exit

The consolidated profit after tax of TCL in the December quarter rose 428% from a year ago to ₹309 crore, driven by robust growth in profitability and revenue from the data business. Covid has driven data consumption as millions continue to log in from homes for work, education and entertainment. TCL posted a consolidated operating profit or Ebitda of ₹1,046 crore in the quarter, up 37.5% from a year ago, on the back of margin expansion in data business and cost optimization initiatives.

