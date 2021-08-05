Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Government introduces Bill in Lok Sabha for settlement with Cairn, Vodafone

Government introduces Bill in Lok Sabha for settlement with Cairn, Vodafone

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday moved a Bill in in Lok Sabha that will pave the way for an amicable settlement of the government’s bitterly contested tax disputes with Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Plc under a much maligned retrospective use of a tax law change rolled out in 2012.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes that no tax demand shall be raised in future on the basis of the controversial 2012 amendment to the tax law that targeted offshore sale of Indian assets if the deal was done before 28th May, 2012. That was the date on which Finance Bill, 2012 which made such deals taxable in India received the assent of the President. After this date, the provision is applied prospectively.

The Bill also provides for nullifying the tax demands raised for indirect transfer of Indian assets prior to 28 May, 2012, which covers both Cairn’s internal reorganisation in India in 2006-07 and Vodafone Plc’s 2007 purchase of Hutchison Essar Ltd, later renamed Vodafone India Ltd.

However, dropping the tax claims is subject to riders. It includes the companies withdrawing or undertaking to withdraw pending litigation and agreeing that no claim for cost, damages, interest, etc., shall be filed.

The Bill also proposes to refund the amount paid in these cases without any interest, explained a statement explaining the provisions of the Bill.

