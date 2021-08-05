Government introduces Bill in Lok Sabha for settlement with Cairn, Vodafone

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes that no tax demand shall be raised in future on the basis of the controversial 2012 amendment to the tax law that targeted offshore sale of Indian assets if the deal was done before 28th May, 2012. That was the date on which Finance Bill, 2012 which made such deals taxable in India received the assent of the President. After this date, the provision is applied prospectively.

