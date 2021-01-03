Government invites preliminary bids for 26% strategic stake sale in BEML Ltd

The coronavirus pandemic has derailed government’s disinvestment plans for FY21. Government has so far garnered ₹12,225 crore through minority stake sales and IPO of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited against a record target of ₹2.1 trillion for FY21. It is, however, yet to carry out any strategic disinvestments so far this fiscal year. While the finance ministry had missed the disinvestment target of ₹65,000 crore for FY20 by ₹14,701 crore, it is likely to miss the target again due to the pandemic induced economic downturn.