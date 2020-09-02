Government issues guidelines for conducting examinations during covid-19

The exam centres have also been advised to have a designated isolation room for any person who is found symptomatic at the time of screening or during examination, till the time medical advice may be sought. If a student is found to be symptomatic and insists on giving the examination, he may be allowed to take it from a separate isolation room. The permission in such cases shall be granted by the Examination Conducting Authorities. A clear policy on allowing symptomatic candidates to undertake examinations shall be delineated by the Examination Conducting Authorities in advance.