Home / Companies / News /  Govt sends notice to Pawan Hans winning bidder

Govt sends notice to Pawan Hans winning bidder

2 min read . 12:37 AM IST Gulveen Aulakh
There were 4 attempts since 2016 to sell Pawan Hans. HT

Govt had put the sale on hold after the Kolkata bench of NCLT passed an adverse order against Almas Global

The notice was issued last month after an inter-ministerial panel decided to hold the disinvestment of the helicopter service provider, an official aware of the matter said. The decision came after a company court order against Star9 in a separate case. “We have issued them a show cause notice. They have to state why their winning bid should not be quashed," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The notice was issued last month after an inter-ministerial panel decided to hold the disinvestment of the helicopter service provider, an official aware of the matter said. The decision came after a company court order against Star9 in a separate case. “We have issued them a show cause notice. They have to state why their winning bid should not be quashed," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Mint had reported in February that the government had not issued the letter of award to Star9, a consortium of three companies led by majority owner Cayman Islands-based Almas Global Opportunity Fund. The consortium had placed a winning bid of 211.14 crore for the central public sector enterprise in 2021. The government had put the sale on hold after the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal passed an adverse order against Almas Global for wilful contravention of an approved resolution plan of another company EMC Ltd, and forfeited its performance bank guarantee of 30 crore.

The tribunal also asked the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and the ministry of corporate affairs to lodge a complaint against the company in a special court under the Companies Act, for contravention of the resolution plan, under which it was bound to pay 568 crore to EMC’s creditors. IBBI had commenced legal proceedings.

The official cited above said that the inter-ministerial panel felt that since one arm of the government, IBBI, had initiated legal proceedings against a bidder in one case, another arm of the government, in this case the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), cannot hand over the company to the same bidder.

The government has decided to initiate legal proceedings against the winning bidder and may not seek fresh bids for Pawan Hans, the official said. The government is also against reconsidering the strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans, which has been attempted four times since 2016 without any success.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans in October 2016 and the divestment process was completed nearly five years after. The government had received seven expressions of interest, before shortlisting four bidders. Finally, it received three financial bids from Star9 Mobility, a consortium of Skyone Airway Pvt. Ltd and Skyone FZE ( 181.05 crore), and Enormous Nivesh Pvt. Ltd, ( 153.15 crore), it had said last year.

The reserve price for the sale of the government’s 51% shareholding in Pawan Hans was fixed at Rs199.92 crore.

Pawan Hans, which was set up in 1985, has over 40 helicopters in its fleet. Apart from providing services to India’s Northeastern and other states, it also provides helicopter services to companies like NTPC, GAIL, GSPC, etc. Pawan Hans also provides helicopter services for ONGC’s exploration activities and off-shore operations. ONGC was to sell its 49% stake in the company to the winning bidder at a price decided by the government.

