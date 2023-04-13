Govt sends notice to Pawan Hans winning bidder

Mint had reported in February that the government had not issued the letter of award to Star9, a consortium of three companies led by majority owner Cayman Islands-based Almas Global Opportunity Fund. The consortium had placed a winning bid of ₹211.14 crore for the central public sector enterprise in 2021. The government had put the sale on hold after the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal passed an adverse order against Almas Global for wilful contravention of an approved resolution plan of another company EMC Ltd, and forfeited its performance bank guarantee of ₹30 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}