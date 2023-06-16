The central government is likely to receive a record equity dividend of ₹63,056 crore from 67 listed public-sector undertakings (PSUs) for FY23, a report said.

This is 24.7% higher than the dividend of ₹50,583 crore received in FY22 and more than double of ₹29,049 crore for FY19, a pre-pandemic financial year, Business Standard reported.

However, the dividend for FY23 can be even higher than the amount mentioned above as some of the PSUs, including Gail (India), Hindustan Copper, and Balmer Lawrie are yet to declare their final equity dividend, the newspaper report added.

Among dividends received by the government, the share of public-sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions is expected to be the highest with a contribution of around ₹18,000 crore for FY23, up 56% over their FY22 contribution of around ₹11,525 crore.

Also Read: Kotak Mahindra Bank gets ₹5,400 crore deposits in ₹2,000 banknotes

Meanwhile, PSUs such as Coal India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NTPC, and Power Grid Corp are expected to contribute around ₹45,000 crore, up 15.4% from ₹39,059 crore in the previous year, the business daily report said.

Coal India is the highest dividend payer to the government in FY23 at ₹13,550.7 crore, followed by ONGC at ₹8,335 crore. SBI’s dividend payment to the government is around ₹5,740 crore.

Also Read: Coal stocks rise 44% to 110.58 million tonne: Government

The analysis is based on the interim and final equity dividends proposed by listed PSBs for FY23 as reported in their financial results for the fiscal year.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) board had approved transferring ₹87,416 crore as surplus to the Union government for FY23.