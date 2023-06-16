Government likely to get record dividend of ₹63,000 crore from listed PSUs: Report1 min read 16 Jun 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Among dividends received by the government, the share of public-sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions is expected to be the highest with a contribution of around ₹18,000 crore for FY23.
The central government is likely to receive a record equity dividend of ₹63,056 crore from 67 listed public-sector undertakings (PSUs) for FY23, a report said.
