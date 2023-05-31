Government proposes to sell 3% stake in Coal India1 min read 31 May 2023, 06:47 PM IST
India plans to sell up to 3% stake in Coal India Ltd at a floor price of 225 rupees per share, according to a notice by the government.
The Indian government is proposing to sell up to a 3% stake in state-owned miner Coal India Ltd at a floor price of 225 rupees per share, it said in a notice on Wednesday.
31 May 2023
