Centre readies ₹400 crore lifeline for Salem Steel
Dipali Banka , Abhishek Law 5 min read 25 Nov 2025, 01:53 pm IST
The new plan signals another attempt to address long-running operational and financial challenges at the SAIL unit.
The Union steel ministry is preparing to infuse more than ₹400 crore into Salem Steel Plant, the stainless-steel unit of the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), marking a sharp policy turn from its earlier intent to privatize the loss-making mill, according to two senior ministry officials.
