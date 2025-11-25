Centre readies ₹400 crore lifeline for Salem Steel

Dhruv Goel, chief executive officer of commodities market intelligence firm Big Mint, said, “The government seems to be moving away from outright privatization and towards reviving distressed PSUs, much like the approach taken with RINL. A revival is essential before any sale because without operational improvement, the asset won’t command a fair valuation. In many cases, revival is a strategic step towards a future sale at better terms. But selling a plant is rarely straightforward due to public sentiment, local pressures and political considerations (that) make the process complicated."