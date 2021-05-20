Government set to garner 4000 crore as SUUTI stake sale in Axis Bank ends

The centre’s bid to sell a majority part of its residual stake in Axis Bank had gotten to a good start with the issue opening for non-retail investors on Wednesday getting over-subscribed four times of base size. Pandey on Wednesday said SUUTI has decided to exercise the green shoe option to sale a total 58 million equity shares or 1.95% stake held in Axis Bank through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI)