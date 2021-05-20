Government set to garner 4000 crore as SUUTI stake sale in Axis Bank ends

The finance ministry on Thursday said it may raise around ₹4000 crore from its stake sale in Axis Bank after the offer for sale ended for both retail and non-retail investors.
“The OFS of Axis Bank got good response from investors with SUUTI garnering about ₹4,000 cr (subject to reconciliation). Thanks to all for their participation," disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
The centre’s bid to sell a majority part of its residual stake in Axis Bank had gotten to a good start with the issue opening for non-retail investors on Wednesday getting over-subscribed four times of base size. Pandey on Wednesday said SUUTI has decided to exercise the green shoe option to sale a total 58 million equity shares or 1.95% stake held in Axis Bank through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI)
The central government had sold nearly one crore shares of Axis Bank worth around ₹600 crore last year held through SUUTI, taking advantage of the buoyant equity market.
SUUTI held a 3.45% stake in the bank as of 31 March, according to exchange filings. After the latest sale, its shareholding in the lender is likely to come down to 1.5%.
Parliament bifurcated UTI in 2002 after the company’s US-64 investment plan ran into trouble, creating SUUTI and UTI Asset Management Co. Pvt. Ltd. The former holds the assured-return investment plans of UTI and the latter oversees the market-linked plans.
SUUTI has minority stakes in several listed and unlisted companies, with most of its value locked in hotels-to-personal care conglomerate ITC Ltd (7.93%), and construction engineering company Larsen & Toubro Ltd (1.8%). It had earlier sold off most of its stake in L&T.
The government’s ambitious disinvestment schedule for FY22 may get delayed because of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at Mint India Investment Summit 2021 last month. Pandey, however, exuded confidence that the ₹1.75 trillion target is still achievable.