Government takes action against Everest and MDH over ethylene oxide contamination
The government has conducted inspections at the two companies and recommended corrective measures after tests revealed elevated levels of the cancer-causing chemical in products exported to Singapore and Hong Kong, said officials familiar with the matter.
