Government targeting IRFC IPO listing by September to raise 1,000 crore

New Delhi: Activating the IPO pipeline, the government plans to offload 10% in Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) through listing by September in a bid to raise ₹1,000 crore.

"We are in the process of listing the IRFC for IPO to offload 10% by September. It could fetch us ₹1,000 crore," sources said.

IRFC, the finance arm of the Indian Railway, raises financial resources through capital markets and other borrowings for expansion and running of the Railways.

"The IRFC will approach Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a draft prospectus after a merchant banker is appointed," said sources.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is bullish about listing the Railways' subsidiaries for an IPO as it has found interest among investors for being a safe public sector undertaking (PSU) entity.

Another railways arm RITES also saw sound success in its IPO last month, when it was subscribed 67 times.

DIPAM raised ₹466 crore through another railways arm Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) — in the first IPO of the fiscal year. The government divested 12.12% stake in RVNL.

In all, 10 PSUs are lined up for IPOs this year to achieve the disinvestment target of ₹1.05 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

Telecommunication Consultants (India) Ltd (TCIL), RailTel Corporation India Ltd, National Seed Corporation India Ltd (NSC), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Ltd (THDCIL), Water & Power Consultancy Services (India) Ltd (WAPCOS) and FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals (India) Ltd (FAGMIL), National Seeds Corporation are some of the companies proposed for IPOs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.