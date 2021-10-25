Government, Tata Group sign SPA for Air India

According to data by aviation consultancy firm AT-TV, the acquisition of Air India helps Tata Group leapfrog in the domestic aviation space ahead of most of its competitors with a market share of about 27%-35%, which would include the group's existing airline ventures, AirAsia India and Vistara (a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines). IndiGo, however, is expected to remain the largest domestic airline with a market share of 52%-58%