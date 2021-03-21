Government to bring Bill to decriminalize LLPs in monsoon session

NEW DELHI : The government is set to introduce a Bill in the monsoon session of Parliament to decriminalize minor and technical violations in the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act and to give these business vehicles more borrowing flexibility.

The ministry of corporate affairs is currently working on the Bill based on suggestions given by a panel of experts led by secretary in the ministry Rajesh Verma. “The effort is to get the Bill ready for introduction in the monsoon session," a person aware of discussions in the government said on condition of anonymity.

The move signifies concerted efforts to bring to effect as quickly as possible all the planned legislative changes aimed at improving ease of doing business which the government hopes will add momentum to the economic recovery. The expert panel’s recommendations on LLP came as recently as January.

The idea is to decriminalize 12 offences that will be dealt with by an inhouse adjudication mechanism rather than the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). One offence related to non-compliance of tribunal orders will be dropped to avoid duplication.

The Bill is expected to offer relief on certain fees and penalty for defaults to small LLPs defined on the basis of their total contribution and sales. There is also a plan to introduce an accounting and auditing regime for LLPs.

LLPs are business vehicles opted for by small businesses, especially in the services sector such as consultancies, thanks to the benefit of limited liability, that is, partners’ personal wealth is not at risk if the firm fails. In the last thirty days, over 4,700 LLPs were registered in the country. In view of the flexibility offered by this legal form, several thousands of companies too get converted to LLPs every month, as per data available from the ministry.

Along with making it easier for LLPs to do business, the government is now in the process of stepping up the compliance obligations of these entities to ensure that businesses do not shift to LLP form to escape their transparency and disclosure obligations. Plans are afoot to make LLPs open about who their beneficial owners are and to raise their governance standards to that of companies. This entails making LLPs to disclose their beneficial owner—the ultimate natural person behind layers of LLPs. Also, the ministry will specify the maximum number of LLPs in which one can be a designated partner—the partner responsible for management and compliance. At present there is no such cap. In contrast, a person can only take up a maximum of 20 directorships in a company.





