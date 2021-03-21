Government to bring Bill to decriminalize LLPs in monsoon session

Along with making it easier for LLPs to do business, the government is now in the process of stepping up the compliance obligations of these entities to ensure that businesses do not shift to LLP form to escape their transparency and disclosure obligations. Plans are afoot to make LLPs open about who their beneficial owners are and to raise their governance standards to that of companies. This entails making LLPs to disclose their beneficial owner—the ultimate natural person behind layers of LLPs. Also, the ministry will specify the maximum number of LLPs in which one can be a designated partner—the partner responsible for management and compliance. At present there is no such cap. In contrast, a person can only take up a maximum of 20 directorships in a company.

