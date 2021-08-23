Government to finalise investment bankers for LIC IPO this week

NEW DELHI: The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will this week select investment bankers for the mega initial public offer of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) with 16 book running lead managers (BRLMs) set to make presentations before a high-level committee on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, international investment banks such as BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd, DSP Merrill Lynch Limited (Now Known as BofA Securities), Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets(India) Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited will make their virtual presentations.

On Wednesday, domestic investment bankers such as Axis Capital Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, SBI Capital Market Limited and Yes Securities India Limited will make presentations.

Last month, the Union Cabinet cleared the IPO of LIC, India’s largest insurer, which is expected to be listed in stock exchanges in the March quarter of FY22. The government is betting on the share sale to help narrow its fiscal deficit amid rising expenditure and a slump in revenues because of the pandemic. The government has set a mammoth ₹1.75 trillion disinvestment target for the fiscal year.

DIPAM on 15 July said it will appoint up to 10 investment bankers with requisite experience in public offering, who together will form a team and would be called Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs). Interested bidders must have handled at least one transaction of IPO of a size of ₹5000 crore or more and have managed at least one equity capital market transaction or should have managed at least one offer for sale or qualified institutional placement of ₹15,000 crore or more.

“The short-listed bidders would be required to demonstrate their credentials before an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) through a presentation, covering the areas/criteria listed above. The IMG would evaluate the bidders on the criteria mentioned based on their presentation and Proposals received and shortlist them for the purpose of opening of their Financial Bids," DIPAM said.

The investment bankers will decide the size of the IPO, its structure and timing in consultation with DIPAM. The bankers will also be responsible for undertaking due diligence activities, preparing the IPO documents, and completing regulatory formalities with the markets and insurance regulators, stock exchanges and registrar of companies. They are also expected to ensure the best return from the IPO to the government by conducting a pre-market survey, roadshows to generate interest among prospective investors. They will also be underwriting the IPO, allocating shares and providing after-sale support.

In her FY21 Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman first revealed government’s plan to list LIC in stock exchanges, holding that listing of companies on stock exchanges discipline a company, provides access to financial markets and unlocks its value and gives opportunity for retail investors to participate in the wealth so created.

