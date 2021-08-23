Government to finalise investment bankers for LIC IPO this week

DIPAM on 15 July said it will appoint up to 10 investment bankers with requisite experience in public offering, who together will form a team and would be called Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs). Interested bidders must have handled at least one transaction of IPO of a size of ₹5000 crore or more and have managed at least one equity capital market transaction or should have managed at least one offer for sale or qualified institutional placement of ₹15,000 crore or more.