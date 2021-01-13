Government to raise 2,600 crore through stake sale in SAIL

So far this year, the government has garnered ₹13,844 crore through minority stake sales and initial share sales of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd against an ambitious target of ₹2.1 trillion. With most of the large ticket strategic disinvestments such as BPCL and Air India pushed to next fiscal due to the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the government is unlikely to meet its asset sales target for the second consecutive year. In FY20 also, the government missed the ₹1.05 trillion disinvestment target by ₹40,000 crore.