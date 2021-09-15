Government to sell 10% stake in Hindustan Copper for Rs1,100 crore

The Centre has so far garnered ₹8,369 crore, against the disinvest-ment target of ₹1.75 trillion for FY22. It has sold its entire stake in Axis Bank held through Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) for ₹3,994 crore and got ₹3,654 crore and ₹720 crore through stake sales in NMDC Ltd and Hudco Ltd, respectively. But with big ticket disinvestments such as the privatization of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and the mega share sale of LIC lined up, the government is hopeful of meeting its target by 31 March 2022.