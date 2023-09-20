Hello User
Government to sell 4.9% stake in SJVN via OFS. Details here
Government to sell 4.9% stake in SJVN via OFS. Details here

1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 07:21 PM IST Livemint

Offer for sale in SJVN opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. Government will divest 4.92% equity including a Green Shoe option of 2.46%.

At the floor price of 69 a share, the sale of 4.92 per cent stake -- or over 9.66 crore shares -- will fetch over 650 crore.

Offer for sale in SJVN opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. Government will divest 4.92% equity including a Green Shoe option of 2.46%. The government will sell 4.92 per cent stake in SJVN at a floor price of 69 per share through a two-day offer for sale, an official said.

"Offer for sale in SJVN opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. Government will divest 4.92% equity including a Green Shoe option of 2.46%," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey posted on X.

At the floor price of 69 a share, the sale of 4.92 per cent stake -- or over 9.66 crore shares -- will fetch over 650 crore.

SJVN shares on Wednesday jumped 9.31 per cent to hit its 52-week high of 83.69. The stock later closed at 81.75 apiece on the BSE, up by 6.78 per cent.

Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 07:21 PM IST
