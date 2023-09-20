Government to sell 4.9% stake in SJVN via OFS. Details here

Offer for sale in SJVN opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. Government will divest 4.92% equity including a Green Shoe option of 2.46%.

Offer for sale in SJVN opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. Government will divest 4.92% equity including a Green Shoe option of 2.46%. The government will sell 4.92 per cent stake in SJVN at a floor price of ₹69 per share through a two-day offer for sale, an official said.

At the floor price of ₹69 a share, the sale of 4.92 per cent stake -- or over 9.66 crore shares -- will fetch over ₹650 crore.