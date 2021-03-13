OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Government to sell entire 26.12% stake in Tata Communications

The Indian government will exit its entire 26.12% shareholding in Tata Communications Ltd., the company said in a regulatory filing late Friday.

The government will sell a 16.12% stake through an offer-for-sale via stock exchanges, Tata Communications said in the statement. The remaining shares will be sold to Tata Sons Pvt.’s investment arm Panatone Finvest Ltd. immediately after that sale, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Panatone Finvest currently owns 34.8% of Tata Communications, while Tata Sons has a 14.1% stake in the company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout