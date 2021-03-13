1 min read.Updated: 13 Mar 2021, 10:05 AM ISTBloomberg
Government will sell a 16.12% stake in Tata Communications through an offer-for-sale. The remaining shares will be sold to Tata Sons Pvt.’s investment arm Panatone Finvest
The Indian government will exit its entire 26.12% shareholding in Tata Communications Ltd., the company said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
The government will sell a 16.12% stake through an offer-for-sale via stock exchanges, Tata Communications said in the statement. The remaining shares will be sold to Tata Sons Pvt.’s investment arm Panatone Finvest Ltd. immediately after that sale, it said.