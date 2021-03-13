Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Government to sell entire 26.12% stake in Tata Communications

Government to sell entire 26.12% stake in Tata Communications

Panatone Finvest currently owns 34.8% of Tata Communications, while Tata Sons has a 14.1% stake in the company.
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Bloomberg

Government will sell a 16.12% stake in Tata Communications through an offer-for-sale. The remaining shares will be sold to Tata Sons Pvt.’s investment arm Panatone Finvest

The Indian government will exit its entire 26.12% shareholding in Tata Communications Ltd., the company said in a regulatory filing late Friday.

The government will sell a 16.12% stake through an offer-for-sale via stock exchanges, Tata Communications said in the statement. The remaining shares will be sold to Tata Sons Pvt.’s investment arm Panatone Finvest Ltd. immediately after that sale, it said.

Panatone Finvest currently owns 34.8% of Tata Communications, while Tata Sons has a 14.1% stake in the company.

