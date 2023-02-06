Govt against HZL’s plan to buy Vedanta’s global zinc assets

Zinc International has mining assets in South Africa and Namibia with a total reserves and resources of about 35 million tonne which HZL will be acquiring for cash consideration of not more than $2.98 billion. Mint had earlier reported that analysts believe the acquisition provides HZL the opportunity to increase its mining asset portfolio as not many zinc mines are available for auction in India and there is limited upside potential for production from current mining assets.

