Govt aims to raise 444 crore via Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stake sale

So far this year, government has raised ₹5,695.63 crore via offer for sale in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd both of which are in defence sector. In the Union Budget, the government had set a divestment target of ₹2.1 lakh crore for FY21. Government will look to raise a major chunk of the divestment target through selling stake in Life Insurance Corporation in India. However, in the past government has not been able to meet the divestment target in eight out of the past 10 fiscals.