Govt allows direct overseas listing of securities by Indian public companies

To further enhance the Ease of Doing business, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the government will allow direct listing of securities by Indian public companies in permissible foreign jurisdictions. Private companies which list NCDs on stock exchanges not to be regarded as listed companies.

With an eye on further enhancement of Ease of Doing Business, the government announced suspension of fresh initiation of insolvency proceedings up to one year. It also decided to exclude COVID 19 related debt from the definition of “default" under IBC.

With an eye on further enhancement of Ease of Doing Business, the government announced suspension of fresh initiation of insolvency proceedings up to one year. It also decided to exclude COVID 19 related debt from the definition of "default" under IBC.