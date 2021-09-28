India's drug regulator on Tuesday allowed vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute to enroll children between seven and 11 years of age for its COVID-19 vaccine trial, according to Reuters.

Last month, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that he is hopeful that Covovax, another COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured by his company in India, will be launched in October for adults and for children by the first quarter of 2022.

Two Indian vaccine makers — Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) and Zydus Cadila (ZyCoV-D) — have already started trials on children.

More details awaited

