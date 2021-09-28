Govt allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in Covid-19 vaccine trial1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2021, 12:57 PM IST
Two Indian vaccine makers — Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) and Zydus Cadila (ZyCoV-D) — have already started trials on children.
India's drug regulator on Tuesday allowed vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute to enroll children between seven and 11 years of age for its COVID-19 vaccine trial, according to Reuters.
Last month, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that he is hopeful that Covovax, another COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured by his company in India, will be launched in October for adults and for children by the first quarter of 2022.
More details awaited
