Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Govt allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in Covid-19 vaccine trial

Govt allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in Covid-19 vaccine trial

Premium
Pune: Police personnel guard during the transportation of the Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India's facility in Pune,
1 min read . 12:57 PM IST Livemint

Two Indian vaccine makers — Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) and Zydus Cadila (ZyCoV-D) — have already started trials on children.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's drug regulator on Tuesday allowed vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute to enroll children between seven and 11 years of age for its COVID-19 vaccine trial, according to Reuters. 

India's drug regulator on Tuesday allowed vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute to enroll children between seven and 11 years of age for its COVID-19 vaccine trial, according to Reuters. 

Last month, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that he is hopeful that Covovax, another COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured by his company in India, will be launched in October for adults and for children by the first quarter of 2022.

Last month, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that he is hopeful that Covovax, another COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured by his company in India, will be launched in October for adults and for children by the first quarter of 2022.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Two Indian vaccine makers — Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) and Zydus Cadila (ZyCoV-D) — have already started trials on children.

More details awaited

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The quiet losers of India's electric vehicle revolution

Premium

Are white label ATMs any different from bank ATMs?

Premium

In bank deposits, a tale of strength and sorrow

Premium

Cinema stocks are lighting up, and for good reason

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!