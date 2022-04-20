Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt amends rules governing Nidhi companies

A public company incorporated as a Nidhi with a share capital of 10 lakhs needs to first get itself declared as a Nidhi from the Centre by applying in form NDH-4 with a minimum membership of 200 and NOF of 20 lakh within 120 days of its incorporation
1 min read . 03:52 PM IST Livemint

  • The government has amended the rules governing Nidhi companies to safeguard the interest of general public.

The government has amended the rules to safeguard the interest of general public.

A public company incorporated as a Nidhi with a share capital of 10 lakhs needs to first get itself declared as a Nidhi from the Centre by applying in form NDH-4 with a minimum membership of 200 and NOF of 20 lakh within 120 days of its incorporation.

The Promoters and Directors of the company have to meet the criteria of fit and proper person as laid down in the rules.

For timely disposal, it has also been provided in amended Rules that in case no decision is conveyed by the Central Government within 45 days of the receipt of applications filed by companies in form NDH-4, approval would be deemed as granted. This would apply for such companies which shall be incorporated after Nidhi (Amendment) Rules, 2022.

Under the Companies Act, a Nidhi or Mutual Beneﬁt Society meant a company which the Centre declared as Nidhi or Mutual Beneﬁt Society.

Initially there was no need for a company to get declaration from Central Government to function as a Nidhi Company. Such companies were required to only incorporate as a Nidhi and meet requirements of minimum membership of 200, Net Owned Fund (NoF) of 10 lakh, NOF to deposit ratio of 1:20 and keeping 10% unencumbered deposits in schedule commercial banks or post offices within one year of commencement of Nidhi Rules.