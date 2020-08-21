Home >Companies >News >Govt appoints Ashwani Bhatia as SBI MD

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Friday appointed Ashwani Bhatia as the Managing Director (MD) of State Bank of India (SBI) Ltd.

“The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal of the department of financial services, for appointment of Ashwani Bhatia, Deputy Managing Director, State Bank of India as Managing Director in SBI with effect from the date of assumption of office and up to the date of his superannuation –31 May, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," according to the official circular.

Bhatia will replace PK Gupta, who retired earlier this year in March. He will be the fourth MD of the country’s largest public sector bank, with Arijit Basu, CS Shetty, and Dinesh Khara being the other three.

Bhatia is an experienced banking and financial services professional with over 34 years of experience in the State Bank Group in diverse areas, including treasury, network banking, credit, investment banking and asset management, in addition to board-level exposure, according to his Linkedin profile. He was also the MD and CEO of SBI Mutual Fund.

In May, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) had recommended names of Bhatia as the MD of SBI.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Anil Ambani (Photo: Bloomberg)

NCLT appoints resolution professional in SBI's petition against Anil Ambani

2 min read . 21 Aug 2020
SBI

Ashwani Bhatia appointed as managing director of State Bank of India

1 min read . 21 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout