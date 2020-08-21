Subscribe
Govt appoints Ashwani Bhatia as SBI MD
Customers wait in line at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Mumbai.

Govt appoints Ashwani Bhatia as SBI MD

1 min read . 21 Aug 2020 Shreya Nandi

  • Bhatia will replace PK Gupta, who retired earlier this year in March
  • He will be the fourth MD of the country’s largest public sector bank, with Arijit Basu, CS Shetty, and Dinesh Khara being the other three

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Friday appointed Ashwani Bhatia as the Managing Director (MD) of State Bank of India (SBI) Ltd.

“The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal of the department of financial services, for appointment of Ashwani Bhatia, Deputy Managing Director, State Bank of India as Managing Director in SBI with effect from the date of assumption of office and up to the date of his superannuation –31 May, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," according to the official circular.

Bhatia will replace PK Gupta, who retired earlier this year in March. He will be the fourth MD of the country’s largest public sector bank, with Arijit Basu, CS Shetty, and Dinesh Khara being the other three.

Bhatia is an experienced banking and financial services professional with over 34 years of experience in the State Bank Group in diverse areas, including treasury, network banking, credit, investment banking and asset management, in addition to board-level exposure, according to his Linkedin profile. He was also the MD and CEO of SBI Mutual Fund.

In May, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) had recommended names of Bhatia as the MD of SBI.

