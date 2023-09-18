Govt approves welfare measures for LIC agents, employees1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 02:40 PM IST
For LIC agents, the gratuity limit has been raised from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Family pension will be paid at a uniform rate of 30%.
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday approved a series of welfare measures for agents and employees of Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), such as increase in gratuity limit, eligibility for renewal commission, term insurance cover and a uniform rate of family pension.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message