Govt orders audit of Ola Electric service centres after 10,000 consumer complaints: Report

India's heavy industries ministry has ordered an audit of Ola Electric's service centres amid 10,000 consumer complaints about after-sales service. Ola's shares have plummeted 40%, raising concerns over its eligibility for government incentives aimed at promoting electric vehicles.

Livemint
Updated10 Oct 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs, and founder of Ola Electric at a press conference in Mumbai,
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs, and founder of Ola Electric at a press conference in Mumbai, (Reuters / Francis Mascarenhas)

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has called for an audit of Ola Electric's service centres for delayed and unsatisfactory after-sales service and inaccurate invoices, Reuters reported citing a source and official document on October 10.

The move will increase pressure on the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which is already under government scrutiny due to 10,000 complaints against the company, it added.

Ola's shares tanked 40 per cent this week following a stellar market debut in August. The biggest hit came after Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal engaged in a social media spat with comedian Kunal Kamra for complaining about Ola's e-scooters.

Also Read | Internet calls Bhavish Aggarwal ‘rude, arrogant’ as he clashes with Kunal Kamra

Audit to Ensure Eligibility for Govenment Incentives

The report added that the audit seeks to ensure that Ola is maintaining its service centres and honouring the warranty given to consumers. These are conditions it must meet to be eligible for incentives under the government's EV promotion scheme, the source told Reuters.

The Ministry's testing and certification agency Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), will conduct the audit and the next course of action will follow once this is complete, the source added, as per the report.

Ola, the Ministry and ARAI did not immediately respond to queries, as per the report.

Also Read | Ratan Tata’s boardroom battles — from the helm in 1991 to spat with Cyrus Mistry

“Ola Electric is a beneficiary under the scheme whose eligibility certificate ... has been issued by ARAI. Therefore, you are requested to provide your comments,” the ministry said in a letter to ARAI.

If found to be in violation, Ola's eligibility to receive incentives under the government program could be affected, the source added.

Also Read | Ratan Tata’s globe-spanning acquisitions: Corus Group, JLR, Tetley Tea & more

Significant Backlogs

The Reuters report added that in a visit to 35 Ola centres in 10 Indian states last year they found many faced significant backlogs due to being under-staffed. At one centre, there were more than 100 scooters parked, many covered in bird droppings.

HSBC analysts said in a September note they visited multiple Ola service hubs and most “appeared overwhelmed by the service requests”.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsGovt orders audit of Ola Electric service centres after 10,000 consumer complaints: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:45 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:45 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:44 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:45 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:41 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.45
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.02%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,612.00
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -46.7 (-2.82%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:41 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    118.80
    03:40 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -4.35 (-3.53%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:42 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,620.00
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1067.45 (7.34%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    700.90
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    45.45 (6.93%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.