The government has invited merchant banks and legal advisors regarding the disinvestment of its 29.535% stake in Hindustan Zinc (HZL). The government plans to exit its entire shareholding from the mining and resources producer. At present, Vedanta holds the controlling stake in HZL. While the merchant banker will responsible for the structuring of the strategic sale, the legal advisor's job will be in taking care of the regulations of the transaction. The Centre plans to divest its stake in HZL through the open market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}