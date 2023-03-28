Govt cancels licenses of 18 pharma companies allegedly manufacturing spurious drugs1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 08:03 PM IST
As many as 76 pharma companies were inspected across 20 states/ UTs by joint team of the state & central drug regulators
NEW DELHI : The central government has canceled the license of 18 pharma companies for allegedly manufacturing spurious drugs. This comes in the backdrop of extensive inspection carried under the supervision of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI),an official said on Tuesday.
