Govt clears ₹1.64 trillion revival package for BSNL3 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 11:00 PM IST
- Conversion of spectrum dues into equity, capex support of bailout plan
Union government on Wednesday cleared a ₹1.64 trillion revival package for debt-ridden state-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., (BSNL) and a ₹26,316 crore scheme for extending fourth generation telecom services (4G) to close to 25,000 remaining villages, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing.