Govt considering MSME Code for streamlining all regulations

NEW DELHI :The government may adopt an MSME Code that will provide a comprehensive set of norms for the sector and will uniformity in state and central regulations on micro, small, and medium enterprises.
The new code aims to streamline rules and regulations for MSMEs and improve ease of doing business for them, said officials in the know.
The code may also bring in clarity regarding the norms for entry and exit of MSMEs. The norms for exit of MSMEs gain significance as there is no specific insolvency or bankruptcy policy for the sector, though the government introduced a pre-packaged insolvency resolution process for small businesses in 2021.
There is talk within the government to bring small and medium enterprises under the ambit of the Fast Track Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, to help entrepreneurs exit businesses easily.
The code would be a comprehensive document for the MSME sector, which may overhaul the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, and also bring in a sunset clause for several complex and obsolete laws for MSMEs.
It would also enable smooth establishment of small businesses.
The need for a code came up as the legislative and regulatory framework for MSMEs varies from state to state and not every state has MSME specific norms, wherein they are considered as part of the overall industry.
The lack of synergy among various stakeholders is also a major obstacle for the growth of the segment and the code is expected to bring in a synergy among them.
A code is required because of the variety of laws across the country, said Vinod Kumar, president of India SME Forum.
“Further, several government departments do not know which companies are MSMEs. Also in terms of exports there is no categorization for the producer as a difference is made only in terms of the product value," he said.
Schemes such as UDYAM registration are significant but the registration should be made accessible and applicable across departments, Kumar said. According to government data, 9.32 million MSMEs had registered on the UDYAM portal, of which 8.89 million were micro enterprises, 387,000 small, and 37,868 medium businesses.
Queries sent to the MSME ministry remained unanswered at press time.
