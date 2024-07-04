Government decides not to intervene in Airtel, Reliance Jio tariff hike, the first in 3 years | Here’s why

Telecom companies Airtel and Reliance Jio raised mobile tariffs, impacting millions of subscribers. But the government has decided not to intervene in the first hike in three years.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated09:40 AM IST
Telecom companies like Airtel and Reliance Jio raise prices for data packs.
Telecom companies like Airtel and Reliance Jio raise prices for data packs.

The Government of India and telecom regulator have decided not to intervene or prevent telecom companies from raising mobile tariffs, The Economic Times reported.

Telecom tariffs in India remain among the lowest globally, prompting authorities to urge companies to prioritize improving service quality, officials said, adding the situation is “not critical.”

"There is enough competition in the telecom sector, and the situation is not critical.... Consumers may feel some pinch of the price rise, but the hike has happened after three years," an official told ET.

Also Read | Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: How much should you pay now?

Reliance Jio and Airtel have implemented price increases across various data packs starting July 3, affecting both prepaid and postpaid users. This adjustment, impacting millions of subscribers, includes their monthly, quarterly, and annual plans despite the price hike.

Airtel's new prices for prepaid plans

Airtel has updated the pricing of several of its popular plans, aiming to strike a balance between affordability and improved service offerings. Among the revised prepaid plans are:

- 1GB/day (28 days): Now priced at 299, up from the previous 265

- 1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to 349 from 299

- 2GB/day (28 days): Now at 409, previously 359

- 1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to 859, up from 719

- 2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at 3599, up from 2999

- 2GB/day (84 days): Priced at 979, previously 839

Also Read | Reliance Jio, Airtel price hike from today - Check news rates, details

Reliance Jio's revised plans

Reliance Jio has updated its plans, significantly changing several popular options. The company has adjusted its two annual prepaid plans, previously priced at 1,559 and 2,999, now costing 1,899 and 3,599, respectively. Other revised plans include:

- 2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at 3,599, up from 2,999

- 3GB/day (84 days): Now at 1199, up from 999

- 2GB/day (84 days): Priced at 859, previously 719

Also Read | Tariff hikes to boost Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea’s ARPUs, profitability

- 1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to 799, up from 666

- 3GB/day (28 days): Remains at 449

- 1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to 299 from 239

- 2GB/day (28 days): Now priced at 349, up from 299

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeCompaniesNewsGovernment decides not to intervene in Airtel, Reliance Jio tariff hike, the first in 3 years | Here’s why

Most Active Stocks

Godrej Consumer Products

1,375.80
04:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
8.75 (0.64%)

Bharat Electronics

317.25
04:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
2.7 (0.86%)

Bandhan Bank

212.35
04:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
1.4 (0.66%)

HDFC Bank

1,741.95
04:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-26.4 (-1.49%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Inox Wind

152.90
04:05 AM | 4 JUL 2024
10.55 (7.41%)

Cochin Shipyard

2,589.95
04:05 AM | 4 JUL 2024
149.75 (6.14%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,965.85
04:05 AM | 4 JUL 2024
279.6 (5.97%)

Allcargo Logistics

65.45
04:05 AM | 4 JUL 2024
3.54 (5.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.00188.00
    Chennai
    73,671.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,671.00760.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.001,337.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue