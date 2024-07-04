Government decides not to intervene in Airtel, Reliance Jio tariff hike, the first in 3 years | Here’s why

The Government of India and telecom regulator have decided not to intervene or prevent telecom companies from raising mobile tariffs, The Economic Times reported.

Telecom tariffs in India remain among the lowest globally, prompting authorities to urge companies to prioritize improving service quality, officials said, adding the situation is “not critical.”

"There is enough competition in the telecom sector, and the situation is not critical.... Consumers may feel some pinch of the price rise, but the hike has happened after three years," an official told ET.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have implemented price increases across various data packs starting July 3, affecting both prepaid and postpaid users. This adjustment, impacting millions of subscribers, includes their monthly, quarterly, and annual plans despite the price hike.

Airtel's new prices for prepaid plans Airtel has updated the pricing of several of its popular plans, aiming to strike a balance between affordability and improved service offerings. Among the revised prepaid plans are:

- 1GB/day (28 days): Now priced at ₹299, up from the previous ₹265

- 1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to ₹349 from ₹299

- 2GB/day (28 days): Now at ₹409, previously ₹359

- 1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to ₹859, up from ₹719

- 2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at ₹3599, up from ₹2999

- 2GB/day (84 days): Priced at ₹979, previously ₹839

Reliance Jio's revised plans Reliance Jio has updated its plans, significantly changing several popular options. The company has adjusted its two annual prepaid plans, previously priced at ₹1,559 and ₹2,999, now costing ₹1,899 and ₹3,599, respectively. Other revised plans include:

- 2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at ₹3,599, up from ₹2,999

- 3GB/day (84 days): Now at ₹1199, up from ₹999

- 2GB/day (84 days): Priced at ₹859, previously ₹719

- 1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to ₹799, up from ₹666

- 3GB/day (28 days): Remains at ₹449

- 1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to ₹299 from ₹239